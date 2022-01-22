Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.67

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.67 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.46). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 55,671 shares traded.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.05) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.46 million and a P/E ratio of 48.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

About Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

