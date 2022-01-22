P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $68.14

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.14, but opened at $72.49. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 94 shares.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $756.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

