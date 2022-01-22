Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

PPBI stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 481,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.