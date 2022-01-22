Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $81.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCRX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.43. 540,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,525. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.