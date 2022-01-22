Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,926,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,207 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $74,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 122,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.60.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

