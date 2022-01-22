PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $33.87 million and $408,574.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.79 or 0.06868154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,325.38 or 0.99647192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003286 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

