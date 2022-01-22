Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

