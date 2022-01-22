Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $23.51 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 365,071 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,232,000 after acquiring an additional 388,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,444,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 291,201 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.