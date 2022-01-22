Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,683 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $242.00 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.10 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.