Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in OGE Energy by 474.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after buying an additional 878,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $16,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

