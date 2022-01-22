Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $137.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average is $149.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

