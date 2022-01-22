Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the third quarter worth about $114,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.