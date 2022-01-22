Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 706 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 93,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX opened at $264.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $268.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

