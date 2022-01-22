Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,429 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,157 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.04. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.