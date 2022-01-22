Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,443 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of ProPetro worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

