Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Sells £350,000 in Stock

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.96), for a total transaction of £350,000 ($477,554.92).

LON PANR opened at GBX 73.70 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £573.62 million and a PE ratio of -81.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.14. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.03 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.73) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 220 ($3.00) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

