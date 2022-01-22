Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Sells £350,000 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.96), for a total transaction of £350,000 ($477,554.92).

LON PANR opened at GBX 73.70 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £573.62 million and a PE ratio of -81.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.14. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.03 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.73) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 220 ($3.00) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings

