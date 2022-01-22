Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Paramount Group worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,163,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,471,000 after acquiring an additional 535,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 953,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after acquiring an additional 903,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

