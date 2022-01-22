Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded at Mizuho

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $10.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 156,647 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after acquiring an additional 903,711 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.