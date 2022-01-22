Pareto Securities Lowers Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to Hold

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.20 ($12.73) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nordea Bank Abp to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.06.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.13. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 36.84%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

