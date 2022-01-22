Pareto Securities Upgrades Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Buy

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 205 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Danske lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 187 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.25.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.7125 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

