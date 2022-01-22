Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Down 2.9%

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.23 and last traded at $69.23. 4,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 258,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $68,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

