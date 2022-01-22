Patrick Spence Sells 65,237 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,610,000 after buying an additional 295,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after acquiring an additional 441,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after acquiring an additional 915,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.