Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Up 8.3%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. 7,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 869,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYA shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Get Paya alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paya by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 315,193 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Paya by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,155,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Paya by 34.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paya by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 76,617 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Paya by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,828 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.