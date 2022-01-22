Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce $99.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.42 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $404.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.19 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $467.50 million, with estimates ranging from $459.85 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Paycor HCM stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 450,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,820. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $8,564,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $15,920,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

