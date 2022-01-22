PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Tops $0.0806 on Top Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $100.63 million and $233,992.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00044735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,620,214,980 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,718,058 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

