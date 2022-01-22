Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,458.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,563.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,515.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

