Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $814,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 125.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 39.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.