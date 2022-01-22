Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $814,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 125.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 39.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

