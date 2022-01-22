Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $954,000 in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAFM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $187.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

