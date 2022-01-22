Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $303,481,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6,736.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 537,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 529,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 4,445,485 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $312,117,000 after acquiring an additional 508,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

EBAY stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

