Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $855,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,088,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $434.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $521.58 and its 200-day moving average is $506.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

