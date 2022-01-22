Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 22,804 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,804 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

