Peel Hunt Downgrades Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) to Hold

Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSPLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Countryside Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Countryside Properties stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

