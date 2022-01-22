Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 263 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

