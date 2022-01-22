Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 1,591 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 793,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.