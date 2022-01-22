Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total value of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,921. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

NYSE SQ opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.81 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.93 and its 200-day moving average is $226.21.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

