Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

