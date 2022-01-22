Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $30.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 2094171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,565,000 after purchasing an additional 384,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after purchasing an additional 769,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

