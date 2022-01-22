Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Penn National Gaming worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4,672.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $40.92 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.