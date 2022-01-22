Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $40.92 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

