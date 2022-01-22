PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $18.10

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $17.70. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 535 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

