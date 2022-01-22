Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $79.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.93.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

PNR stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Pentair by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 446,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Pentair by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

