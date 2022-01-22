People s United Financial Inc. Buys 1,294 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,395,000 after purchasing an additional 619,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

