People s United Financial Inc. Buys 3,160 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.57.

Shares of BA stock opened at $205.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.37 and a 200-day moving average of $216.62. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

