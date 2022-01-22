People s United Financial Inc. Buys 5,903 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $143.22 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

