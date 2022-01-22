People s United Financial Inc. Buys 885 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.99 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

