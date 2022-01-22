People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

