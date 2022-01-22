People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $244.91 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.37 and a 200 day moving average of $255.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

