People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.53 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 604.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 74,962 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after buying an additional 430,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

