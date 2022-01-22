Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,900 at Morgan Stanley

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,250 ($44.34) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($36.13) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.57) to GBX 3,410 ($46.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.94) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,164.54 ($43.18).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,549 ($34.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,753.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,782.68. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 2,476 ($33.78) and a one year high of GBX 3,272 ($44.64).

In related news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.92) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($136,417.15). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($38.14) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,538.34).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

