Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,900 at Morgan Stanley

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,250 ($44.34) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PSMMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Persimmon from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Investec began coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,343.67.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $69.72 on Friday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

